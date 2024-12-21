Tel Aviv Hit by Rocket from Yemen; UNICEF Warns of Gaza’s Dire Conditions

A rocket fired from Yemen struck the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people, according to the Israeli military. Emergency services reported that paramedics treated those wounded by minor shrapnel injuries, with some transported to hospitals for further care. The military acknowledged failing to intercept the rocket, which caused alarm in one of Israel’s most densely populated areas.

The attack is believed to have been launched by the Iran-backed Yemeni group, which has carried out similar strikes against Israel in recent weeks. These actions are presented as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. Large demonstrations, primarily involving Houthi supporters, have continued in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with protesters voicing strong support for the Palestinian cause.

Israel has responded by targeting Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. Strikes on Thursday hit key ports and energy infrastructure, with Israeli officials warning of further military actions against the group. The escalating exchanges underline the broader regional implications of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions.

In Gaza, the humanitarian situation remains dire. UNICEF reports that children are enduring extreme suffering, describing them as “cold and sick and traumatized.” Over 14,500 children have reportedly died during the 14-month conflict, with thousands more injured. Rosalia Bolen, a UNICEF communications specialist, highlighted the severe deprivation faced by Gaza’s residents, particularly during the holiday season, contrasting it with the usual spirit of family gatherings.

Access to aid has also been significantly hindered. UNICEF noted that in November, an average of 65 aid trucks entered Gaza daily, a stark decrease compared to the 500 trucks that crossed before the war. The organization stated that 96 percent of women and children in Gaza now lack access to basic nutritional resources, exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.