Peevski Vows Opposition Role if Borissov Forms Government, Calls for New Elections

Politics | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 11:20
Delyan Peevski, the chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," stated that his party would take on the role of the opposition if a government is successfully formed. He expressed his support for early elections, emphasizing the need for a decisive winner. Peevski questioned the notion that his party, along with others, is hindering the formation of a government, pointing out that Boyko Borissov's GERB is the leading force and should be able to form a government with its coalition partners. If this occurs, Peevski stated, his party will oppose the government and highlight any mistakes made.

Peevski also noted that the scenario of new elections is already prepared, suggesting that a government formed with the first mandate would merely delay the inevitable early elections. He reiterated that his party is ready for such an outcome, asserting that the people want a "New Beginning" and that his party would continue to work towards that goal.

Meanwhile, Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), made it clear that his party would only engage in government negotiations if the conversation revolves around the appointment of an equidistant prime minister. He emphasized that this would be a non-negotiable condition for his party to participate. Petkov criticized attempts to involve Boyko Borissov in the negotiations, calling it unacceptable unless significant changes are made regarding Peevski's influence and a declaration from GERB. He stressed that without a real commitment from Peevski and an agreement on the prime minister, WCC would not take part in the talks.

Petkov also underscored the importance of the parliamentary committees functioning effectively, suggesting that this is the key priority at the moment for his party.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Tags: Peevski, Petkov, Borissov

