Bulgaria: New Prime Minister Faces Tough Challenges Amid France’s Political Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has named François Bayrou as France's new prime minister, marking the fourth such appointment this year amidst the country's ongoing political and financial crises. The selection of Bayrou, a veteran centrist politician and one of Macron's earliest allies, reflects the president's effort to stabilize governance after the collapse of Michel Barnier’s administration. Barnier's government fell last week when lawmakers from opposing political factions joined forces to block his proposed social security budget aimed at addressing France’s ballooning deficit.

Bayrou, 73, has long been considered a contender for the role. However, the process leading to his appointment was marked by confusion and apparent indecision. Macron missed his self-imposed Thursday deadline to name a new prime minister, ultimately announcing the choice on Friday afternoon through a last-minute statement from the Élysée Palace. Reports indicated that Macron and Bayrou had a lengthy and tense meeting earlier in the day, during which the president initially suggested Bayrou would not be offered the position. The late decision reportedly left staff at the Matignon Palace scrambling to prepare for the transition ceremony.

Bayrou faces the immediate challenge of navigating a fragmented legislature, divided almost evenly among left-wing, center-right, and far-right factions. This polarization has already derailed previous efforts to secure stable governance. Michel Barnier, who sought tacit support from Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, managed to gain temporary backing from the far-right in exchange for concessions during budget negotiations. However, this fragile arrangement collapsed when Le Pen withdrew her party's support, citing disagreements over Barnier’s fiscal policies.

The newly appointed prime minister must now assemble a cabinet capable of gaining parliamentary approval, a task complicated by ongoing opposition from multiple parties. France Unbowed, a left-wing faction, has pledged to introduce a no-confidence motion against Bayrou. Meanwhile, Marine Tondelier of the Greens signaled her party might temporarily withhold judgment but warned they would oppose Bayrou if his government continues Macron-era policies. National Rally leader Jordan Bardella criticized Bayrou's appointment, asserting that he lacks both democratic legitimacy and a parliamentary majority.

Bayrou’s political career spans decades, having previously served as education minister under Prime Minister Édouard Balladur in the 1990s and briefly as justice minister in Macron’s early administration. His tenure as justice minister ended abruptly when he resigned amid allegations of embezzling European Parliament funds. Although Bayrou was later acquitted due to reasonable doubt, prosecutors have appealed the decision. The controversy tarnished his record, as other members of his centrist party faced penalties for similar offenses. Macron initially upheld a rule barring those under formal investigation from holding office but later abandoned it, enabling Bayrou's return to prominence.

The political challenges awaiting Bayrou are substantial. Critics question whether he can survive in a role that has proved untenable for his predecessors, given the fractured political landscape and entrenched opposition. As Bayrou steps into his long-desired position, his ability to foster cooperation among opposing factions will likely determine whether his tenure can bring stability to Macron’s embattled administration.

