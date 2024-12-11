Espionage Trial Reveals Bulgarian Spy’s Plans to Sell US Drones to China

Crime | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Espionage Trial Reveals Bulgarian Spy’s Plans to Sell US Drones to China Bulgarian spy Orlin Rusev (right) and Russian agent Jan Marsalek (left)

Orlin Rusev, the leader of a Bulgarian espionage cell in the UK, discussed selling captured US-made drones to China, according to details revealed during an ongoing trial where Bulgarians face charges of espionage for Russia. This information surfaced in reports from the Financial Times.

In June 2022, Rusev communicated with Russian agent Jan Marsalek, who coordinated the espionage operations. The exchange revealed that Rusev had been approached by Chinese contacts who inquired whether the Bulgarian team could sell them some US-manufactured Switchblade drones captured in Ukraine. The Switchblade drones, provided by the US Department of Defense to Ukraine in May 2022, are small, explosive drones designed to detonate upon impact.

Rusev's messages indicated that the request came from someone within the Chinese military. He further mentioned that the drones could be delivered to the Chinese embassy, though the location of the embassy was not specified. Prosecutor Alison Morgan noted that this suggests Chinese interest in acquiring materials of Ukrainian origin.

The trial also revealed discussions between Rusev and Marsalek about purchasing drones from Chinese contacts for surveillance operations. Marsalek informed Rusev in June 2022 that approval for an order of six drones was imminent, with payment to be made in rubles via bank transfer to China. Additionally, Marsalek proposed infiltrating the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress using undercover German spies, which Rusev agreed to pass on to the "Beijing Bureau."

Source: Financial Times

