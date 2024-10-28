DPS-Dogan Urges New Parliament for Stable Government Free from 'Peevski Model'

In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government free from what it calls the "Peevski model" of influence. Jevdet Chakarov, co-chairman of Ahmet Dogan's DPS faction, delivered the message to members and supporters of the party after the recent parliamentary elections, stressing the need for institutions liberated from dependencies to ensure a truly free and democratic Bulgaria.

This election saw Chakarov's wing of DPS, supported by honorary chairman Ahmed Dogan, running as the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) in opposition to the "DPS - New Beginning" led by Delyan Peevski after a split in the party. Current interim data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) places APS with around 7.5% support, while Peevski's faction holds about 11.5%.

"I want to thank all of you who supported the cause and values of the Authentic DPS under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Dogan, even amid intense repression and unprecedented pressure," Chakarov noted.

"The DPS path, defined by Honorary Chairman Dr. Ahmed Dogan, remains firmly Euro-Atlantic, and we will not stray from this course. DPS will uphold its values and continue to advance the founders' vision for unity, as we have for 35 years. Special thanks also go to our supporters in Turkey and across the EU who believe in our commitment to freedom and democracy and backed the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms," Chakarov added, according to the APS press center.