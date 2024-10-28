Bulgaria Secures Gas Supplies for Winter as 'Chiren' Reaches Full Capacity

The underground gas storage facility "Chiren" has reached its full storage capacity, according to an announcement by Bulgartransgaz. As stipulated by European Regulation 2017/1938, EU countries are required to ensure that gas storage facilities are at least 90% full by November 1 each year to secure supply. For the second consecutive year, Bulgaria has met this target ahead of schedule, highlighted the gas operator.

As Bulgaria's sole gas storage site, "Chiren" is critical for the energy stability of both Bulgaria and Southeastern Europe. The current capacity level plays a key role in securing natural gas supplies for the upcoming heating season, Bulgartransgaz stated.

At present, 12 companies, including seven Bulgarian and five international firms, have stored natural gas at the Chiren facility. The Bulgarian gas transmission operator is also continuing to implement measures to ensure readiness for the autumn-winter season.

