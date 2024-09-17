Bulgarian Pharmacists to Protest New Bill Allowing Medicine Vending Machines

Society | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Pharmacists to Protest New Bill Allowing Medicine Vending Machines

Pharmacists in Bulgaria are preparing to protest against a recently passed bill that permits the sale of medicines through vending machines. The bill, which has been approved in its first reading in parliament, aims to provide 24/7 access to over-the-counter medications. However, representatives from the pharmaceutical sector argue that this could lead to deteriorated access to medicines and the potential for uncontrolled distribution without necessary consultations.

Pharmacists are dissatisfied with the bill’s introduction, noting that their opinions were not sought before its presentation. Lyubima Burgazlieva, chairperson of the regional board of the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union-Burgas, expressed confusion about which medications would be accessible and for whom. She highlighted that current National Health Insurance Fund guidelines already support the establishment of pharmacies in hard-to-reach areas, including funding for 24-hour pharmacies.

The current regulation requires that vending machines be situated within pharmacies to ensure control over drug distribution and provide opportunities for patient consultations. Pharmacists argue against the unrestricted placement of these machines, emphasizing that medicines require professional consultation, unlike more readily accessible products.

The pharmaceutical union also advocates for licensing of pharmacies based on demographic needs, suggesting that only those capable of providing comprehensive pharmaceutical care should be authorized. Despite these concerns, some areas, like the village of Konyavo, face significant challenges. The local mayor, Mariyana Alexandrova, noted that the village had a pharmacy a decade ago, but it has since closed, leaving residents with the burden of traveling to Kyustendil for their pharmaceutical needs.

Alexandrova pointed out that while there are available buildings in the village that could be converted into pharmacies, finding a pharmacist to staff even part-time hours remains a challenge. She stressed the difficulty for elderly residents who lack convenient access to medications and called for a solution that addresses these logistical issues.

