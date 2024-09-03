Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft. The incident occurred at the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo, with Major Petko Dimitrov Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Atanasov Dunkin identified as the deceased.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov provided details at a press briefing, revealing that the accident took place on September 13, 2024, during a training flight. The flight was part of the preparations for the upcoming airshow scheduled for September 14. The plane, which had undergone significant repairs and was deemed technically sound, crashed at 12:30 p.m. after an initial flight at 12:17 p.m.

The aircraft had been thoroughly checked before takeoff and had recently undergone capital restoration. Despite these measures, the plane crashed during what was described as a routine training exercise. Minister Zapryanov confirmed that the military prosecutor's office and the aviation accident investigation inspectorate from the Military Police are on site, with their findings to be shared once the investigation concludes.

The Air Force Commander, Major General Dimitar Petrov, described the accident as occurring during a planned training exercise that had been in preparation for several months. He emphasized that the pilots were exceptional in their field, with Major Dimitrov being one of Bulgaria's most experienced L-39 pilots and Senior Lieutenant Dunkin showing great promise. Both pilots had a distinguished track record, with Major Dimitrov serving as the Head of Flight Planning and Reporting and Senior Lieutenant Dunkin recognized for his professional performance.

In recognition of their contributions and to honor their memory, Defense Minister Zapryanov has announced three days of mourning within the armed forces. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev also extended his condolences to the families and colleagues of the fallen pilots. Major General Petrov mourned not only the loss of two top instructors but also a close friend, reflecting on the significant impact of their loss on the Air Force community.

Major Petko Dimitrov Dimitrov graduated from the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" - the town of Dolna Mitropolia in 1996, specialty "Airmen - navigators". He has been in the position of "Head of the Flight Planning and Reporting Service" in the "Flight-Tactical Training" department in military formation 52 090-Dolna Mitropolia since December 1, 2021.

Major Dimitrov has been awarded many times by the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Air Force for the impeccable performance of his official duties.

Major Petko Dimitrov was a family man.

Senior Lieutenant Vencislav Atanasov Dunkin graduated from the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" - Dolna Mitropolia in 2020, specialty "Pilot". The position "Junior expert III degree in the service "Aviation, emergency rescue and simulator training" of the department "Aviation-tactical training" in military formation 52090-Dolna Mitropolia" is from January 1, 2023.

Senior Lieutenant Vencislav Dunkin was awarded for professional performance of tasks by the commander of the Air Force.

The two pilots performed a training task today with an L-39ZA combat trainer aircraft as part of the preparation for participation in the dynamic (air) display within the Airshow at the Graf Ignatievo Air Base, scheduled for September 14, 2024. The aircraft is prepared for flight according to The regulation for technical maintenance of the L-39ZA aircraft and is allowed to perform the task in a fully operational condition.

An L-39ZA aircraft was repaired under a contract between the Ministry of Defense and AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s. Czech Republic and received after refit in June 2024.