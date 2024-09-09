Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Maintains Top 10 Ranking as He Prepares for Djokovic

Grigor Dimitrov, the most successful Bulgarian tennis player in history, remains in the top ten of the world rankings, maintaining his position since reentering the top 10 on April 1 of this year. Dimitrov is currently ranked tenth with 3,965 points, dropping one spot after his quarterfinal performance at the US Open. This week, he will be in Bulgaria preparing for an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic on September 17 in Sofia.

In the ATP "Race to Turin" rankings, which only account for results from January 1, 2024, Dimitrov also holds the tenth position with 2,835 points. The eighth and final qualifying spot for the ATP finals is currently held by Alex de Minaur with 3,305 points.

Elsewhere, Bulgarian Adrian Andreev made a significant leap, rising 58 places to rank 203 after winning the title in Porto. Meanwhile, Dimitar Kuzmanov saw a decrease, dropping 65 positions to 382nd. In the top 500 Bulgarians, national Davis Cup players Petr Nesterov and Yanaki Milev hold the 413th and 445th spots, respectively.

A notable achievement was made by 19-year-old Iliyan Radulov, who climbed 66 places to reach 766th in the rankings. At the top of the ATP leaderboard, US Open champion Jannik Sinner holds first place with 11,180 points, followed by Alexander Zverev with 7,075 points, Carlos Alcaraz with 6,690, and Djokovic with 5,560 points.

On the women’s side, Viktoriya Tomova improved her position, moving up two places to rank 56th. Gergana Topalova, however, fell 41 positions, now standing at 288th. Other Bulgarian women in the top 500 include Isabella Shinikova, who ranks 318th, and Lia Karatancheva, who rose an impressive 111 places to 361st after reaching the final in Vienna on her birthday.

Iga Świątek remains at the top of the WTA rankings with 10,885 points, followed by Aryna Sabalenka with 8,716 points, and Grand Slam finalist Jessica Pegula with 6,220 points.