EU Gas Imports from Russia Surpass US for First Time in Two Years

US Authorities Confiscate Maduro’s Jet, Escalating Tensions with Venezuela
The United States has seized an aircraft belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing violations of US sanctions and other criminal concerns
A recent energy market study reveals that, for the first time in nearly two years, the European Union imported more natural gas from Russia than from the United States during a single quarter, DPA reported. Between April and June, the EU purchased over 12.7 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, slightly surpassing the 12.3 billion cubic meters bought from the US, according to data from the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.
While Russian gas supplies to the EU decreased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2024, US exports to Europe saw a sharper decline, the study noted. Norway remains the EU's largest gas supplier, delivering 23.9 billion cubic meters in the second quarter.
Prior to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia was the EU's primary gas supplier. Following the invasion, many EU countries reduced their imports from Russia. Although Germany has reportedly ceased purchasing Russian gas altogether, Russia has regained its position as the EU's second-largest supplier, just ahead of the US. The study did not specify which EU countries were the primary recipients of Russian gas.
In an article published in Sunday's Welt newspaper, Norbert Röttgen, a foreign affairs expert from Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), called for an EU-wide ban on Russian gas imports. He criticized the current situation where Europe supports Ukraine financially while continuing to buy gas from Russia, describing it as irresponsible and irrational.
Michael Kruse, the energy policy spokesman for Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP), part of the ruling coalition, suggested that the EU should link each cubic meter of imported Russian gas to a fixed amount of aid and arms supplies to Ukraine. He argued that this approach would effectively make Putin pay for the resistance to his military aggression.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Poland and other NATO members bordering Ukraine not only have the right but are also obligated to intercept and destroy Russian missiles and drones fired at Ukraine if they threaten NATO territory
Recent regional elections in two East German states have dealt a significant blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition, casting a shadow over his prospects for next year's federal elections
Belgium was the only country that missed the August 30 deadline to nominate its candidates for European Commissioner
Hungary has expressed strong support for the full accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, viewing it as a key national and European interest
Basel has been selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025, winning out over Geneva for the honor of staging the 69th edition of the event,
Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has urged Ukraine’s allies to remove restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Kyiv for attacks on Russian targets
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023