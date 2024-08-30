DPS Demonstrators Clash with Police in Dispute Over Ahmed Dogan's Residences (VIDEO)

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 15:17
Bulgaria: DPS Demonstrators Clash with Police in Dispute Over Ahmed Dogan's Residences (VIDEO) @BGNES

Supporters of Ahmed Dogan, honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), clashed with police outside his long-time residence in the Boyana area earlier today. Approximately 100 demonstrators attempted to breach the police cordon stationed at the entrance to the property. The attempt to push through resulted in a physical altercation with the uniformed officers, although the protesters did not manage to enter the premises, and no injuries or damage were reported.

The conflict began after Dogan's supporters gathered outside the property on "Belovodski Pat" Street, where they have been present since last night. They confronted the police with chants of "mafia," "traitors," and "servants of Peevski," and expressed their frustration with statements such as, "You don't know what you're doing," and "You don't know what will happen in the country."

Prior to the clash, Jevdet Chakarov, co-chairman of the DPS, had presented police with a lease agreement dated September 8, 2008. This document showed that Dogan was a tenant of an apartment and two rooms on "Belovodski Pat" Street, paying an annual rent of 48,666 leva to "Delta Epsilion" AD, represented by Krasimir Dyulgerov. The lease was for a period of three years.

Later in the day, Dogan's son, Demir, arrived at the scene, requesting access to the property to retrieve his father's belongings. Former MEP and ex-TV7 director Nikolay Barekov also joined the defense of Dogan, alleging a "hostage crisis" and claiming that Dogan's staff were being detained inside.

Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Atanas Ilkov, announced that a committee under Article 23 of the Law on the National Security Service (NSS) would convene today to assess the situation, determine if Dogan is in danger, and evaluate the nature of any potential threats.

Earlier, the Ministry of the Interior reported responding to two alerts from the Boyana district and Rosenets Park, made by DPS activists claiming threats to Dogan's security. Patrols have been deployed to maintain public order and prevent illegal activities.

The controversy intensified a day ago when Danail Papazov took possession of the Boyana property, leading to the eviction of the estate’s guard. Papazov, who owns "Hermes Solar" and "Delta Epsilon," has demanded that Dogan vacate both his Boyana and Rosenets residences, asserting that Dogan is occupying these properties without justification.

Tags: Dogan, DPS, police

