Family Anger Erupts After 1-Year-Old Dies in Burgas Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | August 30, 2024, Friday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Family Anger Erupts After 1-Year-Old Dies in Burgas Hospital

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl passed away in the children's ward of the Burgas City Hospital. The child had been admitted early Wednesday morning with symptoms of a cough and high fever, which her relatives believed to be caused by a virus.

Shortly after the hospital announced that little Ailis had died of myocarditis, her entire family gathered outside the health facility, demanding an explanation from the attending physician. The situation quickly escalated, with the family accusing the doctor of being intoxicated.

In the ensuing chaos, the doors of the First Children's Ward were broken, medical equipment was damaged, and doctors were attacked. The hospital has stated that it will pursue legal action in response to the incident.

An autopsy and forensic examination were ordered, which further fueled tensions. The child's family, who are of Turkish origin, demanded the immediate return of her body, leading to an even bigger dispute.

The family is from Gaberovo village, Pomorie municipality. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. yesterday, the police in the seaside town received a report that twenty people had gathered around the hospital. They were angry because of the child's death and showed aggression, BNT reported. Three patrol cars were sent to the hospital and took the relatives out of the hospital.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, child, hospital

Related Articles:

Ancient Inscription from Nero's Era Discovered Near Burgas Reveals Bulgaria's Oldest Thermal Baths

Archaeologists near Burgas have uncovered an inscription from the era of Emperor Nero

Society » Archaeology | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 07:36

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:46

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park

A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Borisova Garden, located in Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Woman Arrested in Sofia for Burning Russian Flag in Protest

A young woman was arrested in Sofia after setting fire to the Russian flag on Thursday afternoon

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 11:41

Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall

A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter accident in Pleven has died

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 09:21

Tragic Drowning: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Maritsa River

A tragic incident occurred when a 9-year-old boy drowned in the Maritsa River

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Man's Suicide Attempt at Colombian Airport Shocks Passengers

A dramatic incident occurred at the airport in Bogota, Colombia, involving a Bulgarian national

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 10:56

Young Driver Dies in Plovdiv BMW Crash

A young driver lost his life after his BMW collided with a pillar on Komatevsko Shosse Blvd. in Plovdiv last night

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Fire in Rila National Park Continues Unabated for Nearly a Week

The battle against the large fire in Rila, above Dupnitsa, has been ongoing for nearly a week

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria