Family Anger Erupts After 1-Year-Old Dies in Burgas Hospital

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl passed away in the children's ward of the Burgas City Hospital. The child had been admitted early Wednesday morning with symptoms of a cough and high fever, which her relatives believed to be caused by a virus.

Shortly after the hospital announced that little Ailis had died of myocarditis, her entire family gathered outside the health facility, demanding an explanation from the attending physician. The situation quickly escalated, with the family accusing the doctor of being intoxicated.

In the ensuing chaos, the doors of the First Children's Ward were broken, medical equipment was damaged, and doctors were attacked. The hospital has stated that it will pursue legal action in response to the incident.

An autopsy and forensic examination were ordered, which further fueled tensions. The child's family, who are of Turkish origin, demanded the immediate return of her body, leading to an even bigger dispute.

The family is from Gaberovo village, Pomorie municipality. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. yesterday, the police in the seaside town received a report that twenty people had gathered around the hospital. They were angry because of the child's death and showed aggression, BNT reported. Three patrol cars were sent to the hospital and took the relatives out of the hospital.