Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment
Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria, according to reports from DPA and Die Welt. The deportation, planned for last year, was ultimately unsuccessful.
The incident occurred on Friday night when an unidentified individual indiscriminately stabbed concertgoers, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries. The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian man, turned himself in and was arrested on Sunday. He had entered Germany in December 2022 and applied for asylum. German authorities had no prior indications that he was involved in Islamic terrorism.
Under the Dublin agreement, asylum claims in the EU must be processed in the first EU country the refugee enters. In this case, the Syrian suspect initially entered the EU through Bulgaria, delaying his deportation to that country, which was scheduled for 2023. After going missing, he resurfaced and was relocated to Solingen by German authorities.
The attack in Solingen has been claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), which described it as "revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere" through their Telegram channel. However, no evidence has been presented linking the suspect to ISIS, and the connection is being investigated by the German prosecutor's office.
German officials, including North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, have acknowledged the possibility of terrorism. Wüst described the attack as being "directed against the way of life in North Rhine-Westphalia," noting that the victims had no apparent connection to each other, further supporting the terrorism hypothesis.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen
The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households
Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured
The NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, heightened its security level late last night following intelligence reports indicating a potential threat
Hungarian state oil company MOL is nearing the conclusion of negotiations to establish a new arrangement for securing Russian crude oil after Ukraine banned its main partner
The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023