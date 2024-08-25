Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria

The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria, according to reports from DPA and Die Welt. The deportation, planned for last year, was ultimately unsuccessful.

The incident occurred on Friday night when an unidentified individual indiscriminately stabbed concertgoers, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries. The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian man, turned himself in and was arrested on Sunday. He had entered Germany in December 2022 and applied for asylum. German authorities had no prior indications that he was involved in Islamic terrorism.

Under the Dublin agreement, asylum claims in the EU must be processed in the first EU country the refugee enters. In this case, the Syrian suspect initially entered the EU through Bulgaria, delaying his deportation to that country, which was scheduled for 2023. After going missing, he resurfaced and was relocated to Solingen by German authorities.

The attack in Solingen has been claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), which described it as "revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere" through their Telegram channel. However, no evidence has been presented linking the suspect to ISIS, and the connection is being investigated by the German prosecutor's office.

German officials, including North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, have acknowledged the possibility of terrorism. Wüst described the attack as being "directed against the way of life in North Rhine-Westphalia," noting that the victims had no apparent connection to each other, further supporting the terrorism hypothesis.