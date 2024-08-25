Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 18:05
Bulgaria: Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria

The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria, according to reports from DPA and Die Welt. The deportation, planned for last year, was ultimately unsuccessful.

The incident occurred on Friday night when an unidentified individual indiscriminately stabbed concertgoers, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries. The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian man, turned himself in and was arrested on Sunday. He had entered Germany in December 2022 and applied for asylum. German authorities had no prior indications that he was involved in Islamic terrorism.

Under the Dublin agreement, asylum claims in the EU must be processed in the first EU country the refugee enters. In this case, the Syrian suspect initially entered the EU through Bulgaria, delaying his deportation to that country, which was scheduled for 2023. After going missing, he resurfaced and was relocated to Solingen by German authorities.

The attack in Solingen has been claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), which described it as "revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere" through their Telegram channel. However, no evidence has been presented linking the suspect to ISIS, and the connection is being investigated by the German prosecutor's office.

German officials, including North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, have acknowledged the possibility of terrorism. Wüst described the attack as being "directed against the way of life in North Rhine-Westphalia," noting that the victims had no apparent connection to each other, further supporting the terrorism hypothesis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Solingen, Syrian, Bulgarian, German

Related Articles:

Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops

Politics » Defense | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:33

Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Shipka Epic Anniversary: Bulgaria Marks 147 Years with Ceremonies and Traffic Changes

Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass

Society » Culture | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:14

Knife Attack in Solingen Leaves Three Dead, 'Festival of Diversity' Canceled

Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured

World » EU | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:18

Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering

Stefan Valdobrev and “The Usual Suspects” are among the most iconic bands on the modern Bulgarian music scene

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 09:46

'Revival' Urges Prosecutor’s Office to Investigate Alleged 'Foreign Agents' Targeting Bulgarian Children

The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" has submitted a report to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SCPO), urging an investigation into what they describe as "foreign agents" allegedly working against the interests of the state and Bulgarian children

Politics | August 23, 2024, Friday // 18:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Soaring House Prices Push European Dream of Homeownership Out of Reach

The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:18

Knife Attack in Solingen Leaves Three Dead, 'Festival of Diversity' Canceled

Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured

World » EU | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:18

NATO Base in Geilenkirchen Raises Security Level Due to Potential Threat

The NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, heightened its security level late last night following intelligence reports indicating a potential threat

World » EU | August 23, 2024, Friday // 08:50

Hungary to Pay Extra for Russian Oil Amid Ukrainian Pipeline Ban

Hungarian state oil company MOL is nearing the conclusion of negotiations to establish a new arrangement for securing Russian crude oil after Ukraine banned its main partner

World » EU | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:16

Bulgaria's Ministry of Education Responds to EU's Inquiry on Controversial LGBTQ+ School Ban

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."

World » EU | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria