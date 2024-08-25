Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen, which left eight people injured. Authorities announced that the suspect turned himself in and is currently being questioned. The suspect arrived in Germany in late December 2022 and applied for asylum. Security officials had not identified him as an Islamist extremist before the attack, according to reports from Spiegel.

This marks the third arrest related to the incident in a single day. Police also conducted an operation at a nearby refugee center, leading to the arrest of another man. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy was detained earlier on suspicion of having knowledge of the planned attack but failing to inform the authorities. The victims of the attack included two men, aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman.

While the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, no evidence has been provided to substantiate the connection, and it remains unclear how closely the attacker was linked to the terror group.