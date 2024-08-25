Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria
The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen, which left eight people injured. Authorities announced that the suspect turned himself in and is currently being questioned. The suspect arrived in Germany in late December 2022 and applied for asylum. Security officials had not identified him as an Islamist extremist before the attack, according to reports from Spiegel.
This marks the third arrest related to the incident in a single day. Police also conducted an operation at a nearby refugee center, leading to the arrest of another man. Additionally, a 15-year-old boy was detained earlier on suspicion of having knowledge of the planned attack but failing to inform the authorities. The victims of the attack included two men, aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman.
While the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, no evidence has been provided to substantiate the connection, and it remains unclear how closely the attacker was linked to the terror group.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria
The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households
Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured
The NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, heightened its security level late last night following intelligence reports indicating a potential threat
Hungarian state oil company MOL is nearing the conclusion of negotiations to establish a new arrangement for securing Russian crude oil after Ukraine banned its main partner
The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023