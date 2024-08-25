Bulgaria Lags in Reading Rates, Ranked 25th in Europe

Society » CULTURE | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Lags in Reading Rates, Ranked 25th in Europe @Pixabay

Bulgaria ranks 25th in Europe for the number of people who read, according to a Eurostat study from 2022. With just under 40% of Bulgarians engaging in reading, the country is positioned fourth from the bottom in Europe, with Italy, Cyprus, and Romania demonstrating even lower interest in books.

Released on August 9, 2024, in conjunction with International Book Lovers' Day, the statistics examine reading habits among citizens of 28 European countries aged 16 and over. The survey includes reading activities over the past year, regardless of genre (excluding technical literature and textbooks), and considers both paper and digital media.

Across the EU, the average reading rate is just above 50%, with half of the population reading fewer than five books per year. The data reveals that younger individuals, aged 16 to 29, are more avid readers at 60.1%, compared to those aged 30 to 54 at 53.5%. Conversely, those aged 65 and older read the least, with a rate of 47.2%.

Women are more likely to read than men, with 60.5% of women engaging in reading compared to 44.5% of men. Additionally, 17.4% of women read more than 10 books annually, while only 9.9% of men reach that level.

Switzerland and Norway lead Europe in reading rates, with 80% and 71% respectively. Within the European Union, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Estonia top the list with reading rates of 75.2%, 72.1%, and 70.7%. At the other end of the spectrum, Romania has the lowest reading rate, with only 29.5% of its population managing to read more than 10 books per year.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, read, books

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Companies Tied to Russian Interests

A recent study by Moody's reveals that Bulgaria is among the top European Union countries with a high concentration of companies connected to Russian entities

Business | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:01

Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, a total of 142 fires were extinguished across Bulgari

Society » Incidents | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:48

Generational Shift: Nearly Half of Bulgaria’s Workforce Will Be Over 55 by 2044

In the next 20 years, nearly half of Bulgaria's workforce is expected to be over the age of 55

Society | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:13

Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions,

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Increased Road Safety Urged as International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria Begins

The International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria will kick off on Sunday, August 25, prompting the "Road Infrastructure" agency to advise drivers to exercise increased caution on the roads

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 13:41

CIA Director William Burns' Southeast Europe Tour Includes Unusual Detour Over Bulgaria

William Burns, the CIA Director, is currently on a two-day visit to Kosovo, making his way through southeastern Europe

World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 12:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Shipka Epic Anniversary: Bulgaria Marks 147 Years with Ceremonies and Traffic Changes

Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass

Society » Culture | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:14

Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker

Society » Culture | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:08

Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria Honor Assumption of the Holy Virgin with Solemn Celebrations

In Bulgaria, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Holy Virgin with solemn services

Society » Culture | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Days of Indian Culture in Bulgaria: 13 - 16 August 2024

In the context of celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bulgaria, the “Days of Indian Culture” will be presented in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 17:31

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates the Transfiguration of the Lord

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is observing the Transfiguration of the Lord with solemn services today

Society » Culture | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

Bulgarians Mark Ilinden: Honoring Saint Elijah and Reflecting on Historical Uprising

Ilinden, celebrated on August 2 according to the old calendar, honors the Holy Prophet Elijah

Society » Culture | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria