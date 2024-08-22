23-Year-Old Detained for Killing Elderly Woman Over 50 Euros in Bulgaria

A 23-year-old man has been detained for 72 hours following his arrest for the robbery and murder of an elderly woman in the village of Mokresh, located in the Valchedrum municipality of the Montana region. According to the District Prosecutor's Office in Montana, the incident occurred on July 9, 2024. The accused, who attacked the woman in her home, struck her in the head with a metal object, leading to her death. Afterward, he stole 105 leva (50 euros) from the victim.

The 82-year-old woman was discovered dead in her bed on the morning of July 10 by her housekeeper, who had come to care for her. The police reported that there was no sign of forced entry into the home. The accused, a local resident of the same village, has confessed to the crime. He is currently awaiting a forensic psychiatric evaluation to further investigate the details of the case. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without parole or a minimum of 20 years in prison.