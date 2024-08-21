Kennedy Jr. Contemplates Endorsement of Trump in Presidential Race Shift

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is contemplating withdrawing from the race to support Republican contender Donald Trump, according to vice presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan. Shanahan indicated that Kennedy and his campaign could either risk drawing support away from Trump or join forces with him to potentially alter the election dynamics, favoring a strategy that might benefit Trump over Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Kennedy, an environmentalist known for his controversial views on vaccines and the son of the late Democratic politician Robert F. Kennedy, initially aimed to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination but later switched to an independent bid. His campaign has struggled, with recent polls, such as an Ipsos survey from this month, showing his support at only 4%.

Trump has reportedly expressed interest in Kennedy's healthcare policies, which has prompted discussions about a possible alliance. Shanahan mentioned that this potential "party of unity" could be beneficial, given Trump’s interest and the strategic benefits it might bring.

Kennedy's family has publicly criticized his campaign, adding another layer of complexity to his political maneuvering. Meanwhile, Trump continues his campaign promises, such as pledging to "make America safe again," and faces criticism from Democrats, who label him a professional criminal.

The decision to align with Trump or continue independently could significantly impact the race, given the current political landscape and Kennedy's modest support levels.