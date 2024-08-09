Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation. The first memorandum, concerning Romania, establishes a Special Operations Regional Component Command Headquarters (HQR-SOCC). The second, signed with Turkey, permits cross-border operations for Air Policing. However, it does not imply that Turkish fighter jets will be responsible for guarding Bulgarian airspace.

The ratification of both memorandums was completed in both the first and second readings. The agreement with Romania was passed with 118 votes in favor, 38 against (from "Revival" and two non-affiliated deputies), and four abstentions (three from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and one non-affiliated). The memorandum with Turkey received 123 votes for, 49 against (from "Revival," BSP, and non-affiliated deputies), and one abstention (from a non-affiliated deputy).

The memorandum with Romania, signed on July 10, 2024, in Washington, details the creation of the HQR-SOCC. This headquarters will not be permanently operational but will be activated according to the national procedures of both nations and NATO protocols for allied operations and defense plans. The headquarters will rotate between the two countries, with Romania initially taking command. A subsequent technical agreement will outline the specifics regarding organization, structure, and responsibilities.

The agreement with Turkey, signed on February 21, 2024, in Ankara, deals with cross-border Air Policing operations. This peacetime activity is part of NATO's Integrated Air Defense and Missile Defense System and involves regulating cross-border operations affecting national sovereignty. The memorandum aims to establish a robust system for managing these operations and ensuring effective airspace security.

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov clarified that the cross-border Air Policing operations are intended for peacetime and do not imply a deficit in Bulgaria's capabilities. Instead, the agreement reflects a joint effort among NATO members to maintain secure and operational airspace. Bulgaria already has similar agreements with Greece and Romania for Air Policing.

Earlier, Bulgarian MPs also approved contracts for acquiring Stryker vehicles and a German air defense system.