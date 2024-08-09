Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Politics » DEFENSE | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey @Ministry of Defense

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation. The first memorandum, concerning Romania, establishes a Special Operations Regional Component Command Headquarters (HQR-SOCC). The second, signed with Turkey, permits cross-border operations for Air Policing. However, it does not imply that Turkish fighter jets will be responsible for guarding Bulgarian airspace.

The ratification of both memorandums was completed in both the first and second readings. The agreement with Romania was passed with 118 votes in favor, 38 against (from "Revival" and two non-affiliated deputies), and four abstentions (three from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and one non-affiliated). The memorandum with Turkey received 123 votes for, 49 against (from "Revival," BSP, and non-affiliated deputies), and one abstention (from a non-affiliated deputy).

The memorandum with Romania, signed on July 10, 2024, in Washington, details the creation of the HQR-SOCC. This headquarters will not be permanently operational but will be activated according to the national procedures of both nations and NATO protocols for allied operations and defense plans. The headquarters will rotate between the two countries, with Romania initially taking command. A subsequent technical agreement will outline the specifics regarding organization, structure, and responsibilities.

The agreement with Turkey, signed on February 21, 2024, in Ankara, deals with cross-border Air Policing operations. This peacetime activity is part of NATO's Integrated Air Defense and Missile Defense System and involves regulating cross-border operations affecting national sovereignty. The memorandum aims to establish a robust system for managing these operations and ensuring effective airspace security.

Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov clarified that the cross-border Air Policing operations are intended for peacetime and do not imply a deficit in Bulgaria's capabilities. Instead, the agreement reflects a joint effort among NATO members to maintain secure and operational airspace. Bulgaria already has similar agreements with Greece and Romania for Air Policing.

Earlier, Bulgarian MPs also approved contracts for acquiring Stryker vehicles and a German air defense system.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Bulgaria, Romania, turkey

Related Articles:

From Kharkiv to Paris: Semen Novikov Triumphs for Bulgaria, Dreams of Acceptance of Ukrainians

I hope I've brought a lot of joy to the Bulgarian people. I know Bulgaria has a strong appreciation for Russians, but I hope they will also come to appreciate Ukrainians

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:04

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva Appointed as New Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev has appointed Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the new acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

Politics | August 9, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Historic Day for Bulgarian Sports: Four Medals in a Single Day at Paris Olympics!

On the 13th day of the Paris Olympic Games, Bulgaria celebrated its first gold medal

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 09:36

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08

EU Stands Against Bulgaria's School Ban on Non-Traditional Sexual Orientation

The European Commission reiterated its commitment to combating discrimination, inequality, and the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in response to a new law in Bulgaria

Politics | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 18:04

Days of Indian Culture in Bulgaria: 13 - 16 August 2024

In the context of celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bulgaria, the “Days of Indian Culture” will be presented in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 17:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08

Bulgarian Military to Train Ukrainian Forces as Part of NATO Effort

Bulgarian military personnel will take part in training Ukrainian military forces within NATO member countries,

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Acquisition of German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

The Defense Committee has endorsed the government's proposal for Bulgaria to acquire German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11

Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a project to the Parliament for investment spending aimed at acquiring IRIS anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 3, 2024, Saturday // 20:00

Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria

The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles

Politics » Defense | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:16

FA-50 Fighter Jets: South Korea’s Key Offer to Bulgaria's Defense

South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is pushing to expand its footprint in the global light combat aircraft market with an updated version of its FA-50 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | July 29, 2024, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria