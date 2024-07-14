Ancient Statue from Heraclea Sintica Now on Display at Petrich Museum

Bulgaria: Ancient Statue from Heraclea Sintica Now on Display at Petrich Museum

The statue, unearthed during excavations in Heraclea Sintica in July, is now on display at the Historical Museum in Petrich. This announcement was made by "Archaeologia Bulgarica" on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the statue was unpacked, secured, and placed in a spot where visitors to the Petrich Museum can admire it. Restorers will soon begin their work, but even in its current state, the statue is recognized as a masterpiece. Once the face is fully cleaned, it will become clearer which ruler might be depicted as a god.

Initially, Prof. Dr. Ludmil Wagalinski, head of the excavation, suggested the statue depicted the god Hermes. However, after revealing its features, it now appears to represent a deified ruler. The statue was originally dated to the 2nd century, but further examination indicates it might be from around the new era, making it about two hundred years older.

Such finds are exceptionally rare globally, and this is the first completely preserved ancient statue found in Bulgaria, as all previous discoveries lacked heads. It is believed the statue was buried at the end of the 4th century. Prof. Wagalinski speculates it was hidden in the sewers of Heraclea Syntica after 380 AD, the year Emperor Theodosius I declared Christianity the official religion of the Roman Empire. The pagans likely concealed their relics to protect them from Christian destruction.

The Petrich Historical Museum, located at 80 Rockefeller Street, is open daily from 9 AM to 6 PM, except on Christmas, New Year, and Good Friday. Entrance costs 5 leva (2,5 euros), with reduced prices of 2 leva for schoolchildren, students, and pensioners.

The statue, weighing one ton, was discovered in early July during excavations in the ancient city's Grand Canal. It was transported to the museum in Petrich a few days later. The museum staff is eager for the restorers to begin their work, which will reveal more details about this significant artifact.

