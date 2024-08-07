Yahya Sinwar Assumes Leadership of Hamas Following Haniyeh's Death

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has assumed the leadership of the Palestinian group. This announcement by Hamas comes a week after their previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Tehran, as reported by Reuters.

Sinwar, who was released from an Israeli prison in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas, is the leader of the movement in Gaza and also one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attack.

In a related development, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has declared that his group will retaliate against Israel for the killing of their military commander, Fuad Shukr. Nasrallah stated that the retaliation could be carried out either with regional allies or independently, regardless of the consequences.

Following Hamas's announcement of Yahya Sinwar as its new leader, Israel has reacted strongly. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that Sinwar's appointment is another reason for Hamas to be eradicated. He accused Sinwar of orchestrating the October 7 attack on Israel and described him as more radical than his predecessor, Ismail Haniya, who was recently killed.

Sinwar, previously the head of Hamas's military wing, is viewed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a key figure in determining whether a cease-fire can be achieved in Gaza. The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah has also offered congratulations on Sinwar’s election as the new leader of Hamas.