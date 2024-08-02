Fatal Crash on 'Trakia' Highway Claims Life of 29-Year-Old (UPDATED)

August 2, 2024, Friday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Fatal Crash on 'Trakia' Highway Claims Life of 29-Year-Old (UPDATED)

A tragic collision occurred this morning on the "Trakia" highway at the 6th kilometer, heading towards Sofia. A car and a truck were involved in the crash, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car.

Emergency services confirmed that the deceased was the son of the car's driver. The car also contained a mother and her two children in the back seat, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

The accident was reported shortly after 8:00 a.m., causing traffic in the direction of Sofia to come to a halt at Novi Han.

Update: The 29-year-old son of the driver died in the accident, which closed the "Trakia" highway this morning in the direction of Sofia. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of ​​the 7th km in the lane towards the capital. A truck and a car collided. Foreign nationals were traveling in both vehicles, reported BNT. Emergency teams responded to the incident report within ten minutes. The car crashed into the back of the ramp, then hit the guardrail.

