Fatal Crash on 'Trakia' Highway Claims Life of 29-Year-Old (UPDATED)

Update: The 29-year-old son of the driver died in the accident, which closed the "Trakia" highway this morning in the direction of Sofia. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of ​​the 7th km in the lane towards the capital. A truck and a car collided. Foreign nationals were traveling in both vehicles, reported BNT. Emergency teams responded to the incident report within ten minutes. The car crashed into the back of the ramp, then hit the guardrail.