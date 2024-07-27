Paris 2024 Kicks Off with Macron's Inauguration and Bulgarian Athletes Ready for Competition

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, with the Olympic flame being ignited at the end of an extensive relay by athlete Marie-José Perec and judoka Teddy Riner, who then lifted the flame into the sky with a balloon. The ceremony, lasting over four hours, concluded with a performance by Celine Dion among many other musical acts, creating an extravagant and innovative evening that is regarded as one of the most magnificent in the city's history.

Following the formal proceedings, the Olympic flag was raised, and speeches were delivered by Tony Estanget and Thomas Bach. The traditional parade of nations took place along the Seine River with boats, where boxer Stanimira Petrova and swimmer Lyubomir Epitropov carried the flags for the Bulgarian delegation.

The president of the organizing committee, Tony Estanguet, addressed the athletes, spectators, and guests with a lengthy speech in French and a brief one in English. He expressed immense pride in hosting the Games 100 years after Paris last welcomed the Summer Olympics. Estanget emphasized the longstanding love story between France and the Olympics, dating back to Pierre de Coubertin’s revival of the Games.

"Games lovers in France and around the world - Welcome to Paris! We've missed you! It's a huge honor to welcome you here 100 years after we last hosted the Summer Games. It's often said that France is the land of love. One thing I know is that when we love, there is a long love story between France and the Olympic Games. This love story was born just a few kilometers from here, at the Pierre de Coubertin offers a revival of the Olympic games. And this love story has grown with the Games of Paris, Grenoble and the continuation of this legacy. So we put our hearts into it you've been courting the Games for 100 years for the chance to bring them back to Paris!" said the three-time Olympic canoe slalom champion in his native language.

"Dear athletes, we can't wait to experience it all with you. The joy, the tears and the love you will put into every moment. Thank you for being here. You did it! Well done! I know what it means, I know what it has cost you. I know the path you followed to be here now. Paris is the city of love and for the next 16 days it is your city. Together with the mayor, we want every sport and every Olympian to make this city their own home. Welcome to Paris! Enjoy it! The world is on your side!"

IOC President Thomas Bach then took the stage, expressing gratitude to the French hosts for the spectacular welcome. He highlighted Paris as the perfect venue to share the Olympic magic, being the birthplace of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games. Bach remarked on the unity and solidarity that the Games bring, especially in a world troubled by conflict.

"Finally, the moment has come! Welcome to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! My heartfelt thanks to our gracious French hosts. Thank you for welcoming us in such a spectacular way. The Olympic flame will make Paris and all of France shine even brighter. What better place than Paris to share the magic of the Olympic Games with the whole world? Paris, the birthplace of our founder Pierre de Coubertin, to whom we owe everything. Paris, the city of light, where he created the modern Olympic Games. city ​​of love. Thank you, France, for this magical welcome! In a world torn by war and conflict, thanks to solidarity, we can all come together tonight, uniting the athletes of all 206 national Olympic committees and the refugee Olympic team of the IOC," said Bach.

Bach concluded his speech by paraphrasing the famous lyrics from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine," urging everyone to be inspired by the joy of sports and to strive for peace and unity. Some may say that we in the Olympic world are dreamers. But we are not the only ones. And our dream becomes a reality tonight - everyone can see it. Olympians from all over the world who show us what greatness we are capable of. So I invite you all: like Olympic athletes, be inspired by the joy that only sports can give us, life in peace, as one humanity united in all its diversity."

Today, July 27, ten Bulgarian athletes will compete in Paris 2024.

The day begins with rowers Kristiyan Vassilev and Desislava Angelova in the skiff discipline, starting at 10:00 and 11:12 Bulgarian time, respectively (9:00 and 10:12 local time).

Bulgaria's badminton participation kicks off at 15:00 Bulgarian time, featuring sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi in the women's doubles.

In sports shooting, Kiril Kirov will begin his qualification at 11:30, followed by Antoineta Kostadinova at 13:30.

Swimmer Petar Mitsin is set to compete in the 400 m freestyle, with qualifications at 12:00 and the final at 21:42.

Gymnastics qualifiers, featuring Kevin Penev, will take place from 21:00 to 23:30.

Tennis player Viktoriya Tomova has two matches scheduled at 1 pm and 8 pm.

Boxer Radoslav Rosenov will compete in the 1/16 finals at 18:06 and 22:36.

Good luck to all Bulgarian athletes!