Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association

Business » TOURISM | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Decline in Tourists Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Says Tourism Association Christo Anestev from Pixabay

There is a noticeable decline in tourists not only in Sozopol but also along the entire Black Sea coast compared to the same period last year, according to Stanko Shterev, regional representative of the Bulgarian Tourism Association, speaking on BNR-Burgas.

Shterev attributes this decline partly to the current geopolitical situation, noting that Israeli tourists are opting for other destinations.

"In June, we saw a significant influx of Polish tourists. Foreign tourists visit the city with guides but often stay elsewhere. Sozopol offers a unique cultural and historical heritage that few European cities can match," Shterev said.

He emphasized that Sozopol should develop in several directions—culture, sports, and tourism. State support is crucial, particularly in promoting the tourist product.

