Is Taiwan in Trouble? Trump Demands They Foot the Bill for Defense

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, stated that Taiwan should compensate the United States for its defense, arguing that it offers no benefit to the US. "I know the people very well, I respect them very much. They took about 100% of our chip business. I think Taiwan should pay for our defense," he remarked in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek on June 25, which was published recently.

Trump likened the US position to that of an insurance company, emphasizing that Taiwan does not provide any advantages to the United States. TSMC, Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is a key player in producing advanced chips essential for technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to smartphones and military aircraft. Analysts warn that any conflict over Taiwan could severely disrupt the global economy.

While the US is Taiwan's largest foreign supporter and arms supplier, there is no formal defense pact in place. Nevertheless, the US is obligated by law to assist Taiwan in its self-defense efforts. Over the past four years, Taiwan has expressed concerns about increasing military activities from China, which views the island as its territory and seeks to exert pressure on the democratically governed region that rejects China's sovereignty claims.