Bulgaria Set Ablaze: Svilengrad Fire Scorches 150,000 Acres in Just Days

Society » INCIDENTS | July 15, 2024, Monday // 17:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Set Ablaze: Svilengrad Fire Scorches 150,000 Acres in Just Days

In just two and a half days, approximately 150,000 acres have been scorched near Svilengrad, as reported by Mayor Anastas Karchev during an interview with BNR.

Currently, the fire is spreading in two directions: one towards the village of Mladinovo and the other toward Mihalich. The flames have been contained near Lesovo, though there are still smoldering hotspots that are being monitored, particularly with concerns about strong winds. Services are actively engaged in the Mihalich area to manage the situation.

Mayor Karchev reassured residents that there is no immediate threat to Mladinovo, but noted that Mihalich could face danger if the fire escapes containment efforts.

He expressed gratitude for the efforts of volunteers and firefighters, highlighting their crucial role in controlling the blaze. "Without their intervention, the fire would have spread much more rapidly on the first day," he explained. Volunteers are primarily tasked with monitoring, ensuring that existing outbreaks do not ignite further flames.

The road to Topolovgrad was closed but reopened recently, though the mayor cautioned that conditions remain dynamic due to increased winds. He advised taking alternative routes, as the road may need to be shut again if the situation escalates.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Svilengrad, fire, Karchev

Related Articles:

Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency

Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15

Firefighting Efforts in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Contained, New Threats Emerge

The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Bulgaria's Firefighting Efforts Continue as Heatwave Peaks

The Hemus highway reopened at the Slanchevo junction around 8:20 this morning after a fire forced its closure yesterday

Society » Environment | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:16

Fire Forces Closure of Hemus Highway Between Varna and Shumen

The Hemus Highway in the Varna - Shumen direction is being closed due to heavy smoke from a nearby fire

Society » Incidents | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 15:56

Intense Wildfires Continue to Spread Across Bulgaria: Thousands of Acres Burned

The fight against fires continues in six regions of the country, with the situation in the Sakar mountain being the most severe

Society » Incidents | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:10

Bulgaria Battles Multiple Fires as State of Emergency Declared in Affected Regions

A partial state of emergency has been declared in three municipalities in the Haskovo region of Bulgaria due to a large fire near Svilengrad

Society » Incidents | July 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

25-Year-Old From Burgas Dies After Ingesting Drugs to Evade Police

A 25-year-old man from Burgas has died after attempting to conceal drugs from police

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09

Bulgaria's Stara Zagora Faces Challenging Fire Situation; International Aid on the Way

The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:03

Firefighting Efforts in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Contained, New Threats Emerge

The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department

Society » Incidents | July 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Interior Minister: Bulgaria's Fire Situation Normalizing, Challenges Persist

Kalin Stoyanov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, reported to BNR that the situation across the country is gradually normalizing, with no settlements or citizens currently threatened

Society » Incidents | July 15, 2024, Monday // 12:09

Fire Forces Closure of Hemus Highway Between Varna and Shumen

The Hemus Highway in the Varna - Shumen direction is being closed due to heavy smoke from a nearby fire

Society » Incidents | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 15:56

Intense Wildfires Continue to Spread Across Bulgaria: Thousands of Acres Burned

The fight against fires continues in six regions of the country, with the situation in the Sakar mountain being the most severe

Society » Incidents | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria