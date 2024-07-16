Bulgaria Set Ablaze: Svilengrad Fire Scorches 150,000 Acres in Just Days

In just two and a half days, approximately 150,000 acres have been scorched near Svilengrad, as reported by Mayor Anastas Karchev during an interview with BNR.

Currently, the fire is spreading in two directions: one towards the village of Mladinovo and the other toward Mihalich. The flames have been contained near Lesovo, though there are still smoldering hotspots that are being monitored, particularly with concerns about strong winds. Services are actively engaged in the Mihalich area to manage the situation.

Mayor Karchev reassured residents that there is no immediate threat to Mladinovo, but noted that Mihalich could face danger if the fire escapes containment efforts.

He expressed gratitude for the efforts of volunteers and firefighters, highlighting their crucial role in controlling the blaze. "Without their intervention, the fire would have spread much more rapidly on the first day," he explained. Volunteers are primarily tasked with monitoring, ensuring that existing outbreaks do not ignite further flames.

The road to Topolovgrad was closed but reopened recently, though the mayor cautioned that conditions remain dynamic due to increased winds. He advised taking alternative routes, as the road may need to be shut again if the situation escalates.