Bulgaria Set Ablaze: Svilengrad Fire Scorches 150,000 Acres in Just Days

Helicopters Deployed to Combat Stara Zagora Wildfire Amid Ongoing Emergency
Two helicopters have been deployed to assist in extinguishing the fire northwest of Stara Zagora
In just two and a half days, approximately 150,000 acres have been scorched near Svilengrad, as reported by Mayor Anastas Karchev during an interview with BNR.
Currently, the fire is spreading in two directions: one towards the village of Mladinovo and the other toward Mihalich. The flames have been contained near Lesovo, though there are still smoldering hotspots that are being monitored, particularly with concerns about strong winds. Services are actively engaged in the Mihalich area to manage the situation.
Mayor Karchev reassured residents that there is no immediate threat to Mladinovo, but noted that Mihalich could face danger if the fire escapes containment efforts.
He expressed gratitude for the efforts of volunteers and firefighters, highlighting their crucial role in controlling the blaze. "Without their intervention, the fire would have spread much more rapidly on the first day," he explained. Volunteers are primarily tasked with monitoring, ensuring that existing outbreaks do not ignite further flames.
The road to Topolovgrad was closed but reopened recently, though the mayor cautioned that conditions remain dynamic due to increased winds. He advised taking alternative routes, as the road may need to be shut again if the situation escalates.
The situation regarding the numerous fires across Bulgaria remains challenging
The fire near Sakar, close to Svilengrad region, has been contained on all fronts and is currently under the control of the Bulgarian fire department
Kalin Stoyanov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, reported to BNR that the situation across the country is gradually normalizing, with no settlements or citizens currently threatened
The Hemus Highway in the Varna - Shumen direction is being closed due to heavy smoke from a nearby fire
The fight against fires continues in six regions of the country, with the situation in the Sakar mountain being the most severe
