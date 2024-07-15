FBI Confirms Trump Rally Shooter Acted Alone, Investigates Motive

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:32
FBI Confirms Trump Rally Shooter Acted Alone, Investigates Motive

The FBI reported that the individual who allegedly shot at former President Donald Trump during a rally acted independently and utilized a legally obtained semi-automatic AR rifle. This announcement came during a press briefing where FBI officials emphasized the absence of any mental health issues related to the 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks. They are currently exploring the possibility that the incident may qualify as an act of domestic terrorism.

In the shooting that occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump sustained an injury to his ear. Crooks fired multiple shots, resulting in the death of one attendee and serious injuries to two others. The shooter was killed at the scene.

FBI representatives have stated that the investigation is still in its early phases. They have not yet found any links between Crooks and specific ideological beliefs. The establishment of the motive behind the shooting remains a key focus for investigators.

President Joe Biden has called for more measured discourse in light of the incident. Trump, meanwhile, has proceeded to a four-day forum in Milwaukee, where thousands of Republicans are gathering to endorse him as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

