Politics | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politicians React to Trump Assassination Attempt @facebook.com/boyko.borissov.7

Bulgarian politicians have responded to the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, with leaders from GERB, WCC-DB, and "Revival" expressing their views.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, condemned the attack, stating, "Violence has no place in a civilized and democratic world." He emphasized the need to recognize that hate speech divides societies and called for political maturity in the upcoming election campaign to avoid such rhetoric. Borissov expressed hope for Trump’s speedy recovery in a Facebook post.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), also spoke out against the incident. He labeled the shooting as an "unacceptable act" and stressed that violence should never be a means to resolve political differences. Petkov wished Trump a swift recovery and urged all political forces to unite in condemning acts of violence.

The pro-Russian party "Revival" was quick to offer support for Trump, wishing him a rapid recovery and success in the upcoming elections. Kostadin Kostadinov, the party leader, reiterated this sentiment on his Facebook page, highlighting their condemnation of political violence in all its forms. However, the party also criticized what they perceive as the liberal-globalist elite’s role in fostering hate speech through media, noting that other pro-American parties in Bulgaria have not condemned previous violent incidents.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated, "I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Violence and hatred pose a threat to democracy and are unacceptable. I wish President Trump and the injured a swift recovery, and I extend my condolences to the people of the United States for the innocent victim."

As of now, there has been no official reaction from other political parties in the Bulgarian parliament. The FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

