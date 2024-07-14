Bulgarian Swimmer Petar Stoychev Conquers Northern Ireland to Scotland
Petar Stoychev has accomplished a remarkable feat by swimming 38.1 kilometers from Northern Ireland to Scotland, as he announced on his social media profile. The swim took him 9 hours and 56 minutes to complete.
With this achievement, Stoychev has now successfully completed six of the seven most renowned swimming marathons worldwide, known as the Oceans Seven. In his post, he noted, "While the typical distance is 34.5 kilometers, I swam 38.1 kilometers. It was an incredibly challenging swim, with water temperatures ranging from 12.9 to 13.4 degrees Celsius. I became the 144th individual to swim the North Channel successfully and joined the elite group of those who have done it in under 10 hours, of which only 10 people globally are members."
Stoychev also shared that he holds the eighth best time overall for this swim. He still aims to conquer the final marathon, the Tsugaru Straits in Japan.
Before pursuing this last challenge, Stoychev will participate in the Paris Olympics, where he will serve on the Swimming Technical Committee, having been selected by World Aquatics. This marks a historic moment as he is the first Bulgarian to be nominated for such a role at the Olympic Games. After his responsibilities at the Olympic pool, he plans to focus on completing the Oceans Seven challenge.
