President Rumen Radev will Hand Over the Second Mandate Next Week

President Rumen Radev will hand over the second exploratory mandate for the formation of a regular government next week, he said here on Friday.

Expected to receive the mandate is the prime minister-designate of Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria as the second biggest parliamentary group at the moment.

Under the Constitution, the head of State is to hand the second cabinet-forming mandate to the second biggest parliamentary group. Until Thursday, that group was the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), but the expulsion of 17 MPs resulted in the MRF becoming fourth in size in the 50th National Assembly.

The first cabinet-forming mandate failed last week, when on July 3 Parliament denied approval to GERB-UDF's prime minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov./BTA