Bulgaria: Peevski Threatens to Block the Proposed Referendum Against Euro

Bulgaria's "Revival" Joins Radical Far-Right Alliance in EU Parliament
On Wednesday, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) aligned with other far-right parties to establish a new alliance within the European Parliament
Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) co-chairman Delyan Peevski has threatened to block "Revival" from holding a referendum against the euro, according to a statement sent to the media. His reaction follows an earlier announcement by "Revival" and "There Is Such a People" expressing their intention to resubmit a request for a referendum against the euro. This marks the second attempt by Kostadin Kostadinov's pro-Russian faction to push for such a referendum, after parliament rejected the proposal last year despite sufficient signatures to mandate its convening.
Peevski's statement emphasizes that the DPS opposes efforts by anti-European and pro-Russian parties to manipulate the issue of a "referendum on the euro." He further notes that holding a referendum "in favor" or "against" the euro effectively equates to a referendum on Bulgaria's membership in the EU.
