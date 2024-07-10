Bulgaria: Peevski Threatens to Block the Proposed Referendum Against Euro

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) co-chairman Delyan Peevski has threatened to block "Revival" from holding a referendum against the euro, according to a statement sent to the media. His reaction follows an earlier announcement by "Revival" and "There Is Such a People" expressing their intention to resubmit a request for a referendum against the euro. This marks the second attempt by Kostadin Kostadinov's pro-Russian faction to push for such a referendum, after parliament rejected the proposal last year despite sufficient signatures to mandate its convening.

Peevski's statement emphasizes that the DPS opposes efforts by anti-European and pro-Russian parties to manipulate the issue of a "referendum on the euro." He further notes that holding a referendum "in favor" or "against" the euro effectively equates to a referendum on Bulgaria's membership in the EU.