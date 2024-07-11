May Tourism Report: Bulgaria Sees 30% Spike in Foreign Tourist Numbers

Business » TOURISM | July 12, 2024, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria: May Tourism Report: Bulgaria Sees 30% Spike in Foreign Tourist Numbers @Pixabay

In May, revenues from overnight stays in Bulgarian hotels saw a significant surge of 32.2% compared to the same period in 2023, totaling BGN 116 million, as reported by the National Statistical Institute. Foreign tourists contributed BGN 58.8 million to this total, slightly surpassing the BGN 57.1 million brought in by Bulgarian guests.

The total number of overnight stays also experienced a notable increase, rising by 15.9% year-on-year to reach 611.1 thousand stays. Foreign visitors showed a substantial rise of 29% compared to May 2023, while Bulgarians recorded an 8.7% increase. Bulgarian nationals accounted for 370.4 thousand overnight stays, averaging a stay of 2 nights per visit.

Foreign tourists, although fewer in number than Bulgarian guests, opted for longer stays and demonstrated a preference for higher-category accommodations. With 240.7 thousand overnight stays recorded, foreign visitors stayed an average of 2.9 nights per visit. Notably, 80.1% of these stays were in 4- and 5-star hotels, indicating a preference for luxury accommodations among international travelers.

