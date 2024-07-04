Russian Warships Arrive in Venezuela,

World » RUSSIA | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Russian Warships Arrive in Venezuela,

Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The purpose of this deployment, stated the ministry, is to maintain Russia's naval presence in strategically important regions. Following their arrival in Venezuela, the warships are slated to continue operations in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Among the vessels involved are the advanced Russian frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" and the tanker "Academik Pashin". These ships are currently stationed in La Guaira, near Caracas. Earlier in mid-June, they had been positioned in Cuba, approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of the United States.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, warships, Venezuela

Related Articles:

Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces

World » Ukraine | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Casualties Mount as Russian Strikes Hit Dnipro and Kherson

A Russian missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro

World » Ukraine | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:48

Novorossiysk Hit by Ukrainian Drones as SCO Summit Kicks Off in Kazakhstan

Last night, the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones

World » Russia | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

Russian LNG Exports Surge in First Half of Year, But Decline Looms

Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22

Zelensky: Ukraine Requires Intermediaries for Negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview that Kyiv can only negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin through intermediaries

World » Ukraine | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:05

Tensions Rise as Russian Officials Debate Response to Religious Extremism

Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate

World » Russia | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 10:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Kremlin Denies Dialogue with Trump on Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:44

Novorossiysk Hit by Ukrainian Drones as SCO Summit Kicks Off in Kazakhstan

Last night, the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones

World » Russia | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

Russia's Ambitious Plan: New Space Station by 2030

Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:25

Russian LNG Exports Surge in First Half of Year, But Decline Looms

Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22

Can Trump Solve Ukraine in 24 Hours? Kremlin Doesn't Think So

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours

World » Russia | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07

Tensions Rise as Russian Officials Debate Response to Religious Extremism

Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate

World » Russia | June 30, 2024, Sunday // 10:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria