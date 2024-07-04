Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The purpose of this deployment, stated the ministry, is to maintain Russia's naval presence in strategically important regions. Following their arrival in Venezuela, the warships are slated to continue operations in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Among the vessels involved are the advanced Russian frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" and the tanker "Academik Pashin". These ships are currently stationed in La Guaira, near Caracas. Earlier in mid-June, they had been positioned in Cuba, approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of the United States.