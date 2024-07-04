Pokrovsk: Epicenter of Intense Fighting Between Russian and Ukrainian Forces
The eastern city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region is currently the focal point of hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces
Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The purpose of this deployment, stated the ministry, is to maintain Russia's naval presence in strategically important regions. Following their arrival in Venezuela, the warships are slated to continue operations in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Among the vessels involved are the advanced Russian frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" and the tanker "Academik Pashin". These ships are currently stationed in La Guaira, near Caracas. Earlier in mid-June, they had been positioned in Cuba, approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of the United States.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that there is currently no dialogue between Russia and US presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding the conflict in Ukraine
Last night, the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones
Russia is planning to establish a new orbital space station by 2030 with a four-module core
Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, reaching 16.79 million metric tons
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized that despite claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours
Two senior Russian officials are vying to lead efforts to combat religious extremism in Russia as ethnic and religious tensions continue to escalate
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU