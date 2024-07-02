Bulgaria's Tomova Falls to Wang in Dramatic Wimbledon First Round

Sports | July 2, 2024, Tuesday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Tomova Falls to Wang in Dramatic Wimbledon First Round

Viktoriya Tomova was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon after a 6:7 (4), 6:3, 0:6 defeat to Xinyu Wang from China. The match faced two interruptions due to rain.

Tomova, who reached the semifinals in Bad Homburg the previous week, twice led with a break in the first set and had a chance to serve for the set at 6-5 when the first rain delay occurred. Wang leveled the score after the match resumed and went on to win the set in a tiebreak, leading 5:1.

The second interruption happened early in the second set, stopping play for about an hour and a half. Upon resumption, Tomova improved her play, breaking for a 4:2 lead and eventually winning the second set.

However, in the decisive third set, Wang dominated entirely, not conceding a single game to Tomova.

