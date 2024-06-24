Haskovo's Extraordinary Municipal Elections: GERB and DPS Win

In the recent extraordinary municipal elections in Haskovo, GERB emerged victorious with 36.79% of the votes, according to the final results released by the Municipal Election Commission (MEC). They were followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 24.70% and "Blue Bulgaria" with 7.02%. The election was a redo following a court decision to annul the previous October 29, 2023 vote, prompted by appeals from six parties and coalitions. The voter turnout stood at 36.05%, with 77,049 eligible voters participating.

Among the other contenders, "Voice of the People" secured 5.4% of the vote, while the coalition "Bulgaria of the Regions" garnered 5.17%. "Revival" received 4.2% of the votes. Parties already represented in parliament also participated, with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) achieving 3.07%, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) obtaining 2.97%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) receiving 2.68%.

The outcome of these elections underscores the diverse political landscape in Haskovo, with GERB and DPS leading the field in a closely watched electoral contest. The results reflect voter sentiments in the municipality amidst efforts to determine new leadership for local governance.

