High Euroscepticism in Serbia: Many Unwilling to Join the EU
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje
The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje
"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic
A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic
Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year
Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade
Upholding Agreements: North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Emphasizes Treaty Compliance
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia has urged the country's politicians, particularly elected state officials, to exercise caution in adhering to the Prespa Treaty signed with Greece in 2018, which altered the country's name and secured NAT
Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name
The newly inaugurated President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, upheld her campaign pledge during the swearing-in ceremony by refraining from using "North" in the country's name