Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 15:53
Bulgaria: Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje, as reported by Sky TV.

Yesterday, the opposition party SYRIZA, which had overseen the signing of the Prespa Agreement in 2018, submitted the three memoranda to parliament for ratification. These memoranda concern North Macedonia's accession process to the EU, economic cooperation between the two countries, and the management of Skopje's airspace, according to information from Skopje.

In its rationale, the opposition party argues that both the Prespa Agreement and the related memoranda serve Greece's national interests. SYRIZA accuses the current "New Democracy" government of delaying the ratification due to internal party concerns.

Speaking on Sky TV this morning, Mitsotakis reiterated his party's previous opposition to ratifying the Prespa Treaty in early 2019. He emphasized that recent developments in Skopje, where newly elected President Gordana Siljanovska began using "Macedonia" instead of the agreed constitutional name "Republic of North Macedonia" during her inauguration, confirm the validity of his party's reservations.

Mitsotakis described it as bordering on madness for Greece to ratify the memoranda now, thereby relinquishing negotiating leverage with Skopje. He reiterated his party's objections to the "aggressive" assertions of "Macedonian nationality" and "Macedonian language," which formed the basis of their opposition to the 2018 treaty. Mitsotakis reminded that during parliamentary debates on the treaty's ratification, he had warned that once ratified, the treaty would be practically unchangeable.

"We will only ratify the memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement if we are fully convinced that the other party is adhering to all the treaty clauses," Mitsotakis asserted unequivocally.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prespa Agreement, greece, macedonia, mitsotakis

Related Articles:

Greek Prime Minister Proposes European Air Defense System Inspired by 'Iron Dome'

|

Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

|

Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name

|

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

|

Greece Holds Firm: Prime Minister Mitsotakis Declares No Delivery of Patriot Systems to Ukraine

|

Nationwide Strike Grips Greece: 24 Hours of Transport Paralysis

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

"You Are Next" - Man Arrested for Threatening Serbian President Vucic

A man has been apprehended in Serbia after allegedly making threats against President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Romania Gets Ahead of Bulgaria Again: PM Expects Visa-Free Travel to US by October

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romanians will likely no longer require visas to travel to the United States by October of this year

World » Southeast Europe | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 16:03

Serbia Expresses Solidarity with Ukraine but Remains Neutral on Russian Sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed solidarity with Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade

World » Southeast Europe | May 13, 2024, Monday // 18:05

Upholding Agreements: North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs Ministry Emphasizes Treaty Compliance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia has urged the country's politicians, particularly elected state officials, to exercise caution in adhering to the Prespa Treaty signed with Greece in 2018, which altered the country's name and secured NAT

World » Southeast Europe | May 13, 2024, Monday // 12:31

Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name

The newly inaugurated President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, upheld her campaign pledge during the swearing-in ceremony by refraining from using "North" in the country's name

World » Southeast Europe | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 17:30

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

After a decisive electoral triumph, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representing VMRO-DPMNE, clinched victory in the second round of North Macedonia's presidential election

World » Southeast Europe | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria