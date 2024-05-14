IMF Director Georgieva: AI's Tsunami Effect on Employment
Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil
The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading
European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others
The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday
Rear Support for Ukraine: Estonia Weighs Troop Deployment
The Estonian government is actively considering the deployment of troops to western Ukraine for rear support roles, aiming to alleviate Ukrainian forces from non-direct combat duties and enable them to focus on frontline engagements
Putin's Reshuffle: Former Security Chief Patrushev Becomes Aide
The Kremlin has published a decree stating that Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously ousted as Vladimir Putin's security chief, will now serve as an aide to the Russian president
German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall Sees 60% Profit Increase in First Quarter
On Tuesday, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced a significant 60% increase in first-quarter profit. Renowned for producing military equipment such as Leopard tanks
Russian Ministry of Defense Personnel Head Detained: Investigation Underway
Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, who serves as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate within the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offense