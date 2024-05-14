IMF Director Georgieva: AI's Tsunami Effect on Employment

World | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16
Bulgaria: IMF Director Georgieva: AI's Tsunami Effect on Employment @Wikimedia Commons

According to Reuters, Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) will impact a significant portion of the global job market in the near future. Specifically, she stated that within the next two years, AI will affect 60% of jobs in developed economies and 40% of all positions worldwide. Speaking at an event in Zurich, Georgieva likened the impact of AI to a tsunami on the job market and emphasized the urgency of preparing individuals and businesses for this impending change.

Georgieva highlighted the potential for AI to substantially increase productivity if effectively managed. However, she also cautioned that its widespread adoption could exacerbate issues such as misinformation and inequality within society. Additionally, Georgieva noted that the global economy has become more vulnerable to shocks in recent years, citing factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, Georgieva offered some positive insights. She noted that despite concerns about climate change and other economic pressures, there is currently no global recession. Furthermore, she pointed out that inflation, which had been a significant concern, is showing signs of weakening across many regions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: AI, Georgieva, IMF, employment

Related Articles:

IMF Director Urges Bulgaria Not to Miss Euro Adoption Chance

|

Kristalina Georgieva Secures Second Term as IMF Chief

|

Toyota Partners with Bulgarian INSAIT to Develop Next-Gen AI Robot

|

Bulgarian Institute Achieves Landmark Success with Breakthrough in AI Research

|

IMF Forecasts Realistic Timeline for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025

|

IMF Concludes Regular Mission in Bulgaria, Recommends Restoring VAT to Pre-Pandemic Levels

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Georgian Parliament Passes Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Law Amid Political Turmoil

The Georgian parliament has officially passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" today in its third and final reading

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 16:13

European Union Adopts Migration and Asylum Reforms Despite Resistance from Hungary and Others

The new European migration and asylum pact has been ratified despite opposition from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, with the Czech Republic, Malta, and Austria abstaining during the final vote on Tuesday

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 15:09

Rear Support for Ukraine: Estonia Weighs Troop Deployment

The Estonian government is actively considering the deployment of troops to western Ukraine for rear support roles, aiming to alleviate Ukrainian forces from non-direct combat duties and enable them to focus on frontline engagements

World » Ukraine | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:34

Putin's Reshuffle: Former Security Chief Patrushev Becomes Aide

The Kremlin has published a decree stating that Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously ousted as Vladimir Putin's security chief, will now serve as an aide to the Russian president

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:25

German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall Sees 60% Profit Increase in First Quarter

On Tuesday, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced a significant 60% increase in first-quarter profit. Renowned for producing military equipment such as Leopard tanks

World » EU | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Russian Ministry of Defense Personnel Head Detained: Investigation Underway

Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, who serves as the head of the Main Personnel Directorate within the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offense

World » Russia | May 14, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria