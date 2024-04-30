Including the Bulgarian Captains: The Houthis Showed the Sailors of "Galaxy Leader" for the First Time in Nearly 6 Months

Maritime.bg recently shared images on social media featuring sailors from the vessel "Galaxy Leader," which had been seized in the Red Sea on November 19 of the previous year. Representatives from the Red Cross were successful in arranging a meeting with the detained crew.

In a significant development, "Ansar Allah" permitted both local and foreign journalists to visit the detained crew for the first time today. Yesterday also marked the return of both Bulgarian captains to the ship. According to Nasredim Aner, speaking to Maritime.bg, the sailors affirmed to media personnel that they were being treated with compassion, aligning with the principles of the Islamic faith.

The crew members conveyed to the Red Cross delegation that they were being provided with proper care and attention. Furthermore, they stated that they maintained communication with their families through video calls and expressed a desire for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, hoping that such developments would pave the way for their release.

