PM Dimitar Glavchev Ordered the Cancellation of the Council of Ministers' decision to Establish the Private Multiprofile Hospital in Sofia

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev ordered the cancellation of the Council of Ministers' decision to establish the private Mom and Me Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sofia, the government press service said on Saturday.

Accountability will be sought from the people who submitted the decision for consideration by the Council of Ministers, the order also reads.

If a report on annulment of the decision is not submitted on Saturday by caretaker Minister of Health Galya Kondeva , Glavchev will propose to President Rumen Radev to relieve her of her post.

On April 30, the Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the Mom and Me Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment. The investor, Commercial League - Global Pharma Center, intended to carry out treatment activities in 39 medical specialties, in 30 clinics and wards, which will have a total of 413 beds, wards without beds and laboratories for diagnosis and treatment of people both 0 to 18 years old and over 18 years old.

The investor is ready to build the general hospital within 48 months from the decision of the Council of Ministers. The planned investment for the construction of the hospital is BGN 120 million./BTA.bg

A decision of the government from its meeting on April 30 to give the green light to the construction of a private general hospital "Mom and Me" with over 400 beds sparked discussions in the society. The medical facility, which includes a pediatric department with 40 beds, will be able to work with the Health Insurance Fund and will offer treatment to both children and adults.

The decision was taken against the backdrop of decades of stalling of a project to build the much-needed National Children's Hospital in Bulgaria. The Public Council for the Construction of a National Children's Hospital stated that the decision on the private hospital was voted in a complete lack of transparency and undermined the creation of a National Children's Hospital. The council recalls that according to the analyzes, just in Sofia and in the region there is a lack of 123 doctors with a pediatric profile.

In his position, President Rumen Radev announced that with this decision, the caretaker cabinet contributed to the consolidation of the practice of health care working on the principle of profits, and not for public benefit./BNR.bg