Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations: Fitch Ratings Affirms Positive Outlook
Fitch Ratings, a leading credit rating agency, has affirmed Bulgaria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' with a Positive Outlook
Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB. The amendment, proposed by the government, updates the delivery schedule for the aircraft, with the process now expected to commence at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and conclude by the end of the same year.
The original LOA, signed on July 11, 2019, involved a contract with Lockheed Martin Corp. for the acquisition of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft, munitions, Sidewinder AIM 9X Block II Missiles, and associated material and services, totaling USD 1.2 billion. However, delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated adjustments to the delivery timeline, prompting the need for Amendment No. 2.
While the amendment optimizes the delivery schedule on the part of the United States, it reaffirms Bulgaria's commitment to the initial requirements for the capabilities of the F-16 Block 70 weapons system. The parliamentary Defence Committee emphasized the necessity of the amendment, attributing it to adjustments in procurement timelines and contracts awarded by the US Air Force to relevant suppliers.
Caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov provided further insight, stating that two F-16s will be delivered to Bulgaria by the end of 2024 for pilot training, with an additional aircraft manufactured and expected to arrive by the first quarter of 2025. Subsequently, three more jets are slated for delivery in the second quarter of 2025, followed by two more by the end of the year.
Amidst the progress towards acquiring the F-16 Block 70 aircraft, certain details remain classified as Controlled Unclassified Information, preventing their public disclosure. However, the ratification of the amendment underscores Bulgaria's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
