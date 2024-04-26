Bulgaria Offers Free Whooping Cough Vaccines for Pregnant Women Amid Rising Cases

Society » HEALTH | April 26, 2024, Friday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Offers Free Whooping Cough Vaccines for Pregnant Women Amid Rising Cases

The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has announced a significant initiative to provide free whooping cough vaccines to all pregnant women between 27 to 36 weeks of gestation. Dr. Galya Kondeva, the Minister of Health, revealed this decision during a briefing held at the Council of Ministers.

Dr. Kondeva highlighted the concerning rise in whooping cough cases in the country, with over 500 reported cases compared to just 4 in the same period last year. The majority of cases, more than 90%, are among children, particularly those under 1 year old. To address this alarming trend, the Ministry has taken proactive steps.

As part of the initiative, the immunization calendar will be updated to allow for earlier scheduled immunization against various infections. Additionally, all pregnant women within the specified gestational period will be eligible for free pertussis immunization, irrespective of their health insurance status.

Assoc. Angel Kunchev, a health inspector, elaborated on the logistics of the immunization process, emphasizing that designated immunization points will administer the vaccines free of charge. Furthermore, efforts are underway to expand diagnostic services, with additional centers being established to offer free PCR diagnostics for severe cases and organized groups.

The implementation of these measures aims to reduce the risk of pertussis spread and protect vulnerable populations, particularly infants and young children. Assoc. Kunchev underscored the importance of immunization, noting that a significant proportion of cases in Europe occur among unimmunized individuals or those with missed vaccinations.

This initiative underscores Bulgaria's commitment to public health and disease prevention, particularly in the face of emerging health challenges. By providing free pertussis immunization to pregnant women, the Ministry of Health aims to mitigate the impact of whooping cough and safeguard the well-being of the population.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Whooping Cough, health, immunization, women

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Response to Whooping Cough: Chief Health Inspector Asserts No Need for Emergency Epidemic Measures

In a recent announcement that's bound to catch attention, Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector, Assoc. Angel Kunchev, declared that the country will not be declaring an emergency epidemic situation due to the spread of whooping cough

Society » Health | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:25

Bulgaria: Chief Health Inspector Discusses Response to Potential Whooping Cough Epidemic - Will it Resemble COVID-19?

In a recent interview with BTA, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, the chief state health inspector, addressed the potential declaration of an epidemic of whooping cough and outlined the measures that would be taken in response

Society » Health | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:01

Expert: Vaccinated Bulgarians Unlikely to Experience Severe Whooping Cough

As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination

Society » Health | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:05

Bulgarian Parliament Considers Stricter Measures to Combat Indoor Smoking

As concerns over public health continue to mount, Parliament is deliberating on proposed amendments to the Health Act aimed at cracking down on indoor smoking, encompassing all smoking products, including non-tobacco alternatives and hookahs

Society | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:43

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Allows Earlier Whooping Cough Vaccination for Babies Amid Surge in Infections

In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:39

Whooping Cough Outbreak Hits Bulgaria: Health Officials Scramble for Solutions

In response to the alarming surge of whooping cough cases, the Health Commission has convened an extraordinary meeting to address the escalating situation

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 08:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Report: High Rates of Alcohol and Cigarette Use Among Bulgarian Students

A recent UN report on the health behaviors of school-age children has unveiled concerning trends regarding alcohol and cigarette consumption among Bulgarian students, sparking widespread concern

Society » Health | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:43

Bulgaria's Response to Whooping Cough: Chief Health Inspector Asserts No Need for Emergency Epidemic Measures

In a recent announcement that's bound to catch attention, Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector, Assoc. Angel Kunchev, declared that the country will not be declaring an emergency epidemic situation due to the spread of whooping cough

Society » Health | April 26, 2024, Friday // 09:25

Bulgaria: Chief Health Inspector Discusses Response to Potential Whooping Cough Epidemic - Will it Resemble COVID-19?

In a recent interview with BTA, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, the chief state health inspector, addressed the potential declaration of an epidemic of whooping cough and outlined the measures that would be taken in response

Society » Health | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 10:01

Expert: Vaccinated Bulgarians Unlikely to Experience Severe Whooping Cough

As Bulgaria grapples with a surge in whooping cough cases, Public Health experts offer insights into the situation, assuring the public about the severity of symptoms and emphasizing the importance of vaccination

Society » Health | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:05

Study Reveals Fear of Side Effects as Main Reason for Vaccine Hesitancy Among Bulgarian Parents

A recent study conducted by the sociological agency "Global Metrics" on behalf of UNICEF Bulgaria and the Ministry of Health sheds light on the attitudes of Bulgarian parents towards vaccination

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Allows Earlier Whooping Cough Vaccination for Babies Amid Surge in Infections

In response to a surge in whooping cough infections across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced a significant adjustment to the immunization schedule

Society » Health | April 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria