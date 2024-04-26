Bulgaria Offers Free Whooping Cough Vaccines for Pregnant Women Amid Rising Cases

The Ministry of Health in Bulgaria has announced a significant initiative to provide free whooping cough vaccines to all pregnant women between 27 to 36 weeks of gestation. Dr. Galya Kondeva, the Minister of Health, revealed this decision during a briefing held at the Council of Ministers.

Dr. Kondeva highlighted the concerning rise in whooping cough cases in the country, with over 500 reported cases compared to just 4 in the same period last year. The majority of cases, more than 90%, are among children, particularly those under 1 year old. To address this alarming trend, the Ministry has taken proactive steps.

As part of the initiative, the immunization calendar will be updated to allow for earlier scheduled immunization against various infections. Additionally, all pregnant women within the specified gestational period will be eligible for free pertussis immunization, irrespective of their health insurance status.

Assoc. Angel Kunchev, a health inspector, elaborated on the logistics of the immunization process, emphasizing that designated immunization points will administer the vaccines free of charge. Furthermore, efforts are underway to expand diagnostic services, with additional centers being established to offer free PCR diagnostics for severe cases and organized groups.

The implementation of these measures aims to reduce the risk of pertussis spread and protect vulnerable populations, particularly infants and young children. Assoc. Kunchev underscored the importance of immunization, noting that a significant proportion of cases in Europe occur among unimmunized individuals or those with missed vaccinations.

This initiative underscores Bulgaria's commitment to public health and disease prevention, particularly in the face of emerging health challenges. By providing free pertussis immunization to pregnant women, the Ministry of Health aims to mitigate the impact of whooping cough and safeguard the well-being of the population.