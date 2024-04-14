EU and NATO Countries on High Alert Following Iran's Drone Attack on Israel
In the wake of Iran's recent drone attack on Israel, European Union (EU) and NATO member states have heightened their state of combat readiness. This move comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, with concerns not only for the safety of partner nations but also for the protection of their own forces deployed in conflict zones.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the first world leaders to denounce the brazen assault on Israel. His condemnation echoed sentiments shared by leaders across the European Union.
Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, swiftly condemned Iran's actions as unacceptable aggression. Germany's Foreign Minister, preceding Chancellor Olaf Scholz, warned of Iran's potential to plunge the entire region into chaos if its proxy activities persist unchecked.
France's Foreign Minister also weighed in, expressing strong condemnation of Iran's attack and highlighting its destabilizing impact on the region. However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez notably refrained from mentioning Israel or Iran in his response, opting for a more cautious stance.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also commented on the matter:
I strongly condemn Iran‘s blatant and unjustifiable attack on Israel.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 14, 2024
And I call on Iran and its proxies to immediately cease these attacks.
All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region.
The heightened alert status underscores the gravity of the situation and the collective resolve of EU and NATO nations to safeguard regional stability and security in the face of escalating tensions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Eurobarometer: Majority of Bulgarians Urge State Action on High Living Costs
In a recent Eurobarometer survey by the European Commission, 57% of Bulgarians expressed their expectation for governmental action to address the soaring cost of living
Historic Levels: EU Gas Storage Facilities at 58% Capacity
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson stated that by the conclusion of the previous month, gas reserves across the EU had reached a historical peak for this time of year, standing at 58% capacity
European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits
The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy
The European Parliament Urges Schengen Expansion for Bulgaria and Romania
In a decisive move to alleviate the burden on European truck drivers and streamline border crossings, the European Parliament (EP) has called for the lifting of Schengen land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024
Discussion in the EP: More Political Prisoners in Russia Than During USSR Era
During a discussion held in the European Parliament, participants highlighted the alarming rise of political prisoners in Russia, surpassing even the numbers seen during the Soviet era
No Private Beaches in Greece: Authorities Impose Fines Up to 60,000 Euros for Access Violations
In a bid to uphold the principle of free access to beaches, Greek authorities have implemented strict regulations, warning of hefty fines for violators.