World » EU | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 08:26
Bulgaria: EU and NATO Countries on High Alert Following Iran's Drone Attack on Israel

In the wake of Iran's recent drone attack on Israel, European Union (EU) and NATO member states have heightened their state of combat readiness. This move comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, with concerns not only for the safety of partner nations but also for the protection of their own forces deployed in conflict zones.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the first world leaders to denounce the brazen assault on Israel. His condemnation echoed sentiments shared by leaders across the European Union.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, swiftly condemned Iran's actions as unacceptable aggression. Germany's Foreign Minister, preceding Chancellor Olaf Scholz, warned of Iran's potential to plunge the entire region into chaos if its proxy activities persist unchecked.

France's Foreign Minister also weighed in, expressing strong condemnation of Iran's attack and highlighting its destabilizing impact on the region. However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez notably refrained from mentioning Israel or Iran in his response, opting for a more cautious stance.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also commented on the matter:

The heightened alert status underscores the gravity of the situation and the collective resolve of EU and NATO nations to safeguard regional stability and security in the face of escalating tensions.

