After so much drama, both the first and second mandates to form a cabinet in Bulgaria failed within a single day, escalating political tensions and uncertainty in the country's governance.

The day started with an invitation from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) to GERB, the party with the first mandate, for the implementation of a joint national second term. However, GERB swiftly responded with a refusal, citing a reluctance to participate in further attempts to form a government.

In a letter signed by Boyko Borissov and members of the party's negotiating team, GERB expressed their decision not to engage in negotiations for a second or third term. The letter, notably lacking the signature of Mariya Gabriel, highlighted the party's dissatisfaction with recent developments and emphasized their commitment to letting Bulgarian citizens decide the country's future through elections.

This rejection came shortly after WCC-DB's proposal to GERB, setting forth conditions for a coalition government, including signing a coalition agreement and nominating a mutually acceptable prime minister from GERB. Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of WCC-DB, emphasized the importance of GERB's response by the date of the second exploratory mandate from the president.

The failed mandates underscored the deepening divide between political factions in Bulgaria and raised questions about the feasibility of forming a stable government. The rejection from GERB marked a significant setback for WCC-DB's efforts to establish a coalition and further complicated the country's political landscape.

In their letter, GERB detailed their grievances, referencing past events and statements to justify their decision. They criticized what they perceived as intimidation tactics and attempts to discredit Mariya Gabriel, who was proposed as prime minister, as well as Rosen Zhelyazkov.

With both mandates failing, Bulgaria faces continued uncertainty and the prospect of snap elections. The political impasse threatens to prolong the country's governance crisis and deepen public frustration with the lack of effective leadership.

Now, Bulgarian citizens remain anxious about the future direction of their country and the potential implications of prolonged political instability. Elections are coming.