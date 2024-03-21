Serbia Threatens to Leave Council of Europe if Kosovo Joins

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 24, 2024, Sunday // 13:44
Bulgaria: Serbia Threatens to Leave Council of Europe if Kosovo Joins @Wikimedia Commons

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that Serbia could withdraw from the Council of Europe if Kosovo is admitted to the organization, as reported by media outlets in Belgrade.

During a televised broadcast on Serbian TV Prva, President Vucic addressed the potential scenario, stating, "We will see whether Serbia will stay in the Council of Europe or not." When asked directly if leaving the organization was an option in response to Kosovo's potential membership, Vucic affirmed that it was "one of the possibilities."

Vucic underscored the implications of Kosovo's admission to the Council of Europe, drawing parallels to Russia's exclusion from the organization. He emphasized that Kosovo's de facto acceptance would effectively result in Serbia's expulsion from the pan-European body, which currently boasts 46 member states.

The longstanding dispute between Serbia and Kosovo stems from Belgrade's refusal to recognize Kosovo's independence, declared in 2008. Despite ongoing efforts to normalize relations through EU-mediated dialogues, tensions persist, with Serbia viewing Kosovo's aspirations for international recognition with skepticism.

Notably, several prominent nations, including Russia, China, and five EU member states, align with Serbia in rejecting Kosovo's sovereignty.

Kosovo submitted its application for Council of Europe membership in May 2022, seeking to bolster its engagement in areas such as law, democracy, human rights, and cultural cooperation across Europe.

