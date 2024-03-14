Israel's New Approach: Flooding Gaza with Humanitarian Aid Amid Mounting Pressure

Amid escalating international pressure, Israel has shifted its approach, aiming to inundate Gaza with humanitarian aid from multiple entry points. This change in strategy comes as a response to mounting calls for increased aid delivery to the region, with the United Nations urging for a significant uptick in supplies and the European Union condemning the use of hunger as a weapon.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced the new approach, stating that Israel seeks to flood Gaza with humanitarian assistance through various entry points, including ground and air deliveries. This move follows the utilization of a newly established ground delivery corridor, which saw six trucks entering Gaza through a southern fence gate near Kibbutz Be'eri. Hagari emphasized that additional entry points will be utilized to ensure aid reaches those in need, while also preventing the supplies from falling into the hands of Hamas.

Despite Israel's assertions that aid is not being restricted, it has pointed fingers at aid agencies for delays in delivery. However, even Israel's closest allies are urging the nation to do more to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community closely monitors Israel's efforts to provide essential assistance to Gaza, underscoring the urgency of addressing the pressing humanitarian needs of the region.