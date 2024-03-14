Israel's New Approach: Flooding Gaza with Humanitarian Aid Amid Mounting Pressure

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Israel's New Approach: Flooding Gaza with Humanitarian Aid Amid Mounting Pressure

Amid escalating international pressure, Israel has shifted its approach, aiming to inundate Gaza with humanitarian aid from multiple entry points. This change in strategy comes as a response to mounting calls for increased aid delivery to the region, with the United Nations urging for a significant uptick in supplies and the European Union condemning the use of hunger as a weapon.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced the new approach, stating that Israel seeks to flood Gaza with humanitarian assistance through various entry points, including ground and air deliveries. This move follows the utilization of a newly established ground delivery corridor, which saw six trucks entering Gaza through a southern fence gate near Kibbutz Be'eri. Hagari emphasized that additional entry points will be utilized to ensure aid reaches those in need, while also preventing the supplies from falling into the hands of Hamas.

Despite Israel's assertions that aid is not being restricted, it has pointed fingers at aid agencies for delays in delivery. However, even Israel's closest allies are urging the nation to do more to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community closely monitors Israel's efforts to provide essential assistance to Gaza, underscoring the urgency of addressing the pressing humanitarian needs of the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Gaza, humanitarian aid, international pressure

Related Articles:

Israeli Tank Kills Reuters Journalist in Lebanon, UN Investigation Reveals

A United Nations investigation has confirmed that an Israeli tank was responsible for the death of Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:07

Ramadan in Gaza: Aid Ship Delayed Amidst Ceasefire Discord

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan dawns upon the Gaza Strip, the region finds itself entrenched in the throes of conflict

World | March 11, 2024, Monday // 09:12

European Commission President Announces Launch of Humanitarian Sea Corridor to Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed today in Cyprus the anticipated activation of a humanitarian sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 13:24

China Advocates UN Membership for Palestine Amid Gaza Conflict

China has voiced robust backing for Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel in Gaza

World | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:08

Upcoming Negotiations: Lebanon Takes Steps to Address Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Indirect negotiations aiming to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon are set to commence soon

World | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 10:25

Urgent Warning from WHO: Children Starving in Northern Gaza

Children in northern Gaza are succumbing to hunger, according to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Putin Urges Residents of Annexed Regions to Vote in Russian Presidential Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon citizens across Russia, including those residing in the annexed territories of Crimea and Donbas, to participate in the upcoming presidential elections and "express their will and wishes" for the future of

World » Russia | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022

The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic

World » EU | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:10

TikTok Hit with €10 Million Fine by Italian Regulator for Failure to Monitor Content

The Italian regulatory body has taken a firm stance against TikTok, citing concerns over the proliferation of harmful content on the platform, Reuters reported

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:26

Explosions Strike Belgorod: Russian Legion's Menace Turns Into Reality

Belgorod, a regional center near the Ukrainian border, was struck by a series of explosions following a warning issued by the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion

World » Russia | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:22

Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian Training Ground in Luhansk: At Least 10 Dead

Reports from the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA indicate that the Ukrainian military launched an attack on a training ground in the Luhansk region, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 12:02

Israeli Tank Kills Reuters Journalist in Lebanon, UN Investigation Reveals

A United Nations investigation has confirmed that an Israeli tank was responsible for the death of Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria