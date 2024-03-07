China Advocates UN Membership for Palestine Amid Gaza Conflict

China has voiced robust backing for Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel in Gaza, condemning it as a "tragedy for humanity" and a "disgrace for civilization." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the importance of Palestine attaining full membership in the United Nations, urging immediate efforts to secure a ceasefire. He emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution and criticized obstacles obstructing Palestinian rights. Additionally, Wang called upon the United States to adopt a more objective perspective on China's development.

During a press conference held on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary meeting, Wang Yi expressed unwavering solidarity with Palestine and lamented the humanitarian toll exacted by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He stressed the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged the international community to prioritize efforts to bring about peace.

The foreign minister underscored the inherent right of the Palestinian people to live in peace and called for the unconditional release of all detainees. Wang reiterated China's support for the implementation of a two-state solution as the sole viable path to break the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Amid the backdrop of escalating tensions and a volatile global environment, Wang affirmed China's commitment to serving as a force for peace, stability, and progress in the world. He reiterated President Xi Jinping's principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as guiding tenets of China's foreign policy.

Furthermore, Wang Yi urged the United States to adopt a more nuanced and balanced approach to China's development trajectory. He called for concrete actions to align with the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, as articulated by President Xi Jinping.