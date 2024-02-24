In the Midst of Measles Concerns, Bulgaria Reports Zero Cases: Vaccination Key

Society » HEALTH | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:52
Bulgaria: In the Midst of Measles Concerns, Bulgaria Reports Zero Cases: Vaccination Key

As global health authorities sound the alarm over the resurgence of measles worldwide, Bulgaria stands out with a reassuring statistic: no confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year.

According to a report by BNR, although a case was initially registered at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, it has not been confirmed, offering a glimmer of hope amidst growing concerns.

Measles, also known as smallpox, poses a significant threat due to its airborne transmission, leading to complications such as pneumonia and ear infections in around 30 percent of those infected. The situation in neighboring Romania, where over 3,000 cases were reported, serves as a stark reminder of the disease's potential to wreak havoc.

In response to the looming threat, emergency immunization efforts have been initiated in select areas. Despite these efforts, there remains a gap in public awareness regarding the importance of vaccination. While data from the Center for Public Health indicates a commendable 92 percent coverage rate for the first dose of the mandatory measles vaccine among 13-month-old infants last year, information regarding the second dose at 12 years old remains scarce.

Adding to the concerns, another viral disease, whooping cough, has recently been declared an epidemic in Skopje. Bulgaria has recorded 14 cases since the start of the year, prompting health officials to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Dr. Gergana Nikolova, a personal physician, underscores the significance of vaccination in combating the spread of whooping cough, highlighting its mandatory nature and the need for multiple doses.

Tags: Bulgaria, measles, vaccination, public health

