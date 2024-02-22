Drunk and Drugged Driving Decreases as Bulgarian Traffic Police Impound Cars

A new strategy implemented by the Bulgarian Traffic Police to impound vehicles driven by intoxicated individuals has shown promising results in reducing the number of drunk and drugged drivers on the roads, according to preliminary data.

Introduced in mid-August last year, the measure aimed at confiscating cars driven by individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs has yielded positive outcomes, with a notable decline in such incidents reported since its implementation.

Vladimir Todorov, a representative from the Association of Accident Victims, emphasized the significance of allowing sufficient time to assess the full impact of the punitive measure. He noted that a comprehensive evaluation requires a minimum of 12 months following its introduction to gauge its effectiveness accurately.

Todorov disclosed that approximately 1,500 vehicles are anticipated to be auctioned off following the issuance of court rulings, allowing confiscated cars to be made available for sale. However, he clarified that each vehicle subjected to impoundment must undergo a judicial process and obtain a court order before being auctioned.

In related news, the "Annual Road Safety Awards" Foundation, an integral part of the Association, is set to host its 10th consecutive annual awards ceremony today. The event aims to recognize and honor outstanding road safety initiatives implemented throughout the year, promoting efforts to enhance safety on Bulgarian roads.