Sports | January 28, 2024, Sunday // 11:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Duo Advances to Badminton Semifinals in Reykjavik @facebook.com/BadmintonBulgaria

Mihaela Chepisheva and Tsvetina Popivanova, the top-ranked Bulgarian women's doubles team, secured a spot in the semifinals of the international badminton tournament in Reykjavik, Iceland, guaranteeing themselves at least a bronze medal.

In a commanding performance, the Bulgarian pair defeated Jenny Chan of Sweden and Sarah Högnadottir of Iceland with a scoreline of 21:13, 21:13 in just 34 minutes.

Tomorrow, Chepisheva and Popivanova will face off against Sophia Lemming and Cathrine Wind of Denmark, who hold the fourth position in the tournament scheme, competing for a coveted spot in the final.

Unfortunately, Tanya Ivanova and Gergana Pavlova, ranked third in the scheme, were unable to advance, losing in the quarterfinals to Danish duo Sofie Moesgaard and Anna Mouritsen with a score of 18:21, 17:21 in a closely contested match lasting 33 minutes.

