The Greek Church Will Baptize Children Of Same-Sex Couples After They Grow Up

A recent statement by Metropolitan Ieronymos, bishop of Athens and all Greece, regarding the baptism of children from same-sex couples has ignited a debate within the Greek Orthodox Church. Ieronymos declared that the church would baptize these children once they reach a certain age and express a desire for the sacrament. The announcement followed discussions related to the Greek government's intention to present a bill recognizing civil marriage for same-sex couples.

Ieronymos emphasized the church's commitment to tradition and Christian values, stating that while baptism is traditionally conducted in early childhood, the church will adapt to changing times. The decision has stirred tension within the Greek church, with varying opinions among its members.

The Holy Synod convened to address the matter, assigning the Synodal Commission on Creeds and Canon Law to provide an opinion. Some hierarchs stressed that the sacrament of baptism is fundamental and cannot be subject to exceptions.

The Greek government is currently seeking public input on a draft law to recognize same-sex marriages, with civil unions for such couples already permitted since 2015. A recent sociological survey revealed mixed sentiments among the Greek population, with both support and opposition to the legalization of gay marriage and adoption rights for same-sex couples.